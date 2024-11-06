JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
278.67
275.78
49.25
49.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,617.36
2,613.44
2,476.85
2,349.14
Net Worth
3,896.03
2,889.22
2,526.1
2,398.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2,478.06
2,634.69
2,917.25
2,471.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
562.06
570.74
579.64
613.84
Total Liabilities
6,936.15
6,094.65
6,022.99
5,483.65
Fixed Assets
3,895.72
3,479.45
3,428.2
3,406.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
794.45
797.84
791.11
733.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
61.38
200.97
236.88
302.41
Networking Capital
1,592.77
1,537.62
1,490.53
979
Inventories
1,396.54
1,291.67
1,532.84
1,194.58
Inventory Days
69.65
71.07
Sundry Debtors
2,169.88
1,774.2
1,667.38
1,367.28
Debtor Days
75.77
81.35
Other Current Assets
704.2
584.09
649.02
492.11
Sundry Creditors
-1,335.97
-1,036.86
-1,380.52
-1,196.15
Creditor Days
62.73
71.17
Other Current Liabilities
-1,341.88
-1,075.48
-978.19
-878.82
Cash
591.83
78.77
76.27
62.97
Total Assets
6,936.15
6,094.65
6,022.99
5,483.65
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.