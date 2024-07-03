JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,001.78
14,644.94
11,982.96
9,102.2
8,722.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,001.78
14,644.94
11,982.96
9,102.2
8,722.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.35
36.52
40.16
80.55
30.59
Total Income
15,046.13
14,681.46
12,023.12
9,182.75
8,753.29
Total Expenditure
12,951.53
13,408.65
10,909.66
7,795.86
7,843.24
PBIDT
2,094.6
1,272.81
1,113.46
1,386.89
910.05
Interest
446.93
454.5
419.09
465.85
548.99
PBDT
1,647.67
818.31
694.37
921.04
361.06
Depreciation
436.75
407.06
385.36
386.69
377.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
339.06
159.82
160.21
140.06
34.38
Deferred Tax
60.38
-13.31
-51.5
60.85
-200.16
Reported Profit After Tax
811.48
264.74
200.3
333.44
149.01
Minority Interest After NP
19.71
0.57
-8.78
11.59
-9.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
786.23
262.48
210.02
319.34
150.76
Extra-ordinary Items
-18.33
-37.61
1.73
23.39
-71.52
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
804.56
300.09
208.29
295.95
222.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.84
10.64
8.53
12.97
6.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
225
100
75
100
35
Equity
52.14
49.25
49.25
49.25
49.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.96
8.69
9.29
15.23
10.43
PBDTM(%)
10.98
5.58
5.79
10.11
4.13
PATM(%)
5.4
1.8
1.67
3.66
1.7
