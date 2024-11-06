iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

374.05
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,032.06

6,134.52

6,094.84

6,453.35

yoy growth (%)

30.93

0.65

-5.55

7.93

Raw materials

-5,540.99

-3,792.04

-3,886.27

-4,346.9

As % of sales

68.98

61.81

63.76

67.35

Employee costs

-607.4

-547.99

-553.76

-523.6

As % of sales

7.56

8.93

9.08

8.11

Other costs

-1,183.17

-943.48

-1,002.57

-1,095.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.73

15.37

16.44

16.97

Operating profit

700.5

851.01

652.24

487.34

OPM

8.72

13.87

10.7

7.55

Depreciation

-240.74

-245.99

-242.39

-175.13

Interest expense

-229.61

-266.27

-342.92

-274.12

Other income

30.2

35.6

25.39

32.45

Profit before tax

260.35

374.35

92.32

70.54

Taxes

-81.26

-139.11

143.49

-20.76

Tax rate

-31.21

-37.16

155.42

-29.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

179.09

235.24

235.81

49.78

Exceptional items

3.95

21.21

-7.15

-6.69

Net profit

183.04

256.45

228.66

43.09

yoy growth (%)

-28.62

12.15

430.65

-87.02

NPM

2.27

4.18

3.75

0.66

JK Tyre & Indust : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

17 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:27 PM

JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.

Read More

