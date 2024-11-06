|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. A copy of press release issued after the said Board Meeting is also enclosed. Re-appointment of Whole-time Director subject to requisite approval of the Members of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Scheme of Amalgamation of Cavendish Industries Limited (a Subsidiary Company) with JK Tyre & Industries Limited.
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results for the fourth quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 (audited) and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend on the Equity Shares if any for the said financial year. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ Financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Inter alia, has also declared an interim dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (50%), for the Financial Year 2023-24 Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on standalone and consolidated basis along with limited review reports of the statutory auditors. A copy of press release issued by the Company after said Board Meeting is also enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. The Board at the said meeting has also declared an interim dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (50%), for the Financial Year 2023-24.The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 16th February, 2024. The said Interim Dividend, would be paid to all equity Shareholders of the Company on 27th February, 2024. The Board approved investment in a solar power company to maintain group captive power status Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 16th February 2024 and the said interim dividend will be paid on 27th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.Read More
