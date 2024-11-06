JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Inter alia, has also declared an interim dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (50%), for the Financial Year 2023-24 Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on standalone and consolidated basis along with limited review reports of the statutory auditors. A copy of press release issued by the Company after said Board Meeting is also enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. The Board at the said meeting has also declared an interim dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (50%), for the Financial Year 2023-24.The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 16th February, 2024. The said Interim Dividend, would be paid to all equity Shareholders of the Company on 27th February, 2024. The Board approved investment in a solar power company to maintain group captive power status Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 16th February 2024 and the said interim dividend will be paid on 27th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)