|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|We are submitting herewith Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 71st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August 2024 at Kankroli, Rajasthan Intimation of cut-off date and period for E-Voting in respect of Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Proceedings of 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Voting results of 71st Annual General Meeting held on 2nd August 2024 alongwith Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
