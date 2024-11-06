iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Company Ltd Board Meeting

3,323.5
(0.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Titan Company CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202416 Oct 2024
Titan Company Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
Titan Company Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202422 Apr 2024
Titan Company Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. TITAN COMPANY LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 3rd May 2024 Approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed: a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 st March 2024. 2. B S R & Co., LLP, statutory auditors of the Company, have issued an audit report with unmodified opinion on the above-mentioned results. 3. The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.11.00 per Equity Share oft 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 4. The Board based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the re-appointment of Mr.CK Yenkataraman (DIN: 05228157) as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period with effect from 1st October 2024 up to 31 st December 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 5. The Board based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the re-appointment of Dr. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam (DIN: 08497296) as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of 5 years from 3rd July 2024 up to 2nd July 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
Titan Company Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)

Titan Company: Related News

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

5 Aug 2024|12:18 PM

The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More
Read More

