Titan Company Ltd Dividend

3,321
(-0.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Titan Company CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 May 202427 Jun 2024-111100Final
The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 3rd May 2024 transacted, inter alia, the following businesses: The Board has recommended a Dividend of 11.00 per Equity Share oft 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Titan Company: Related News

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

5 Aug 2024|12:18 PM

The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

