|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Independent Director Please see attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2014. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till August 16 2024 (end of the day) for declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday), inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further, in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till August 16, 2024 (end of the day) for declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 14, 2024 has allotted 33,000 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each pursuant to exercise of options under SpiceJet Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017. This is for your information and records. Thanking you, Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutional placement under the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and any other methods including by way of further issue in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws and subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other applicable regulatory and contractual approvals as may be required. Please find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023; and (b) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till the declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 and forty-eight (48) hours thereafter. The date of the Board Meeting of the Company for declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 will be intimated in due course. Please see attached outcome of Board Meeting dated July 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 25, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved following items: (a) Allotment of first tranche of 5,55,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each at an issue price of Rs.50 each on preferential basis to persons mentioned in Annexure - A attached herewith under non-promoter category. (b) Allotment of first tranche of 9,33,00,000 warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each at an issue price of Rs.50 each on preferential basis to persons mentioned in Annexure - B attached herewith under nonpromoter category. (c) Seek additional time from competent authority to allot further equity shares and warrants under the ongoing preferential issue as approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 10, 2024. A press release in this regard titled as SpiceJet completes first tranche of capital infusion aggregating to Rs.744 crore is also attached herewith. This is for your information and further dissemination.
The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.Read More
The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.Read More
Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).Read More
The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.Read More
Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.Read More
At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
The stake sale occurred between September 17 and 23, 2024, with over 1.81 Crore shares sold, allowing Carlyle to retain 2.99 Crore shares in the airline.Read More
SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.Read More
