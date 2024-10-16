Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Independent Director Please see attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 11 Aug 2024

SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2014. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till August 16 2024 (end of the day) for declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 14, 2024 has allotted 33,000 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each pursuant to exercise of options under SpiceJet Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutional placement under the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and any other methods including by way of further issue in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws and subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other applicable regulatory and contractual approvals as may be required. Please find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023; and (b) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till the declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 and forty-eight (48) hours thereafter. The date of the Board Meeting of the Company for declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 will be intimated in due course. Please see attached outcome of Board Meeting dated July 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 26 Jan 2024