SpiceJet Ltd Board Meeting

31.7
(1.93%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:57:51 PM

SpiceJet CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Independent Director Please see attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202411 Aug 2024
SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2014. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till August 16 2024 (end of the day) for declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday), inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further, in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till August 16, 2024 (end of the day) for declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 14, 2024 has allotted 33,000 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each pursuant to exercise of options under SpiceJet Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017. This is for your information and records. Thanking you, Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutional placement under the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and any other methods including by way of further issue in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws and subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other applicable regulatory and contractual approvals as may be required. Please find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
SPICEJET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023; and (b) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till the declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 and forty-eight (48) hours thereafter. The date of the Board Meeting of the Company for declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30 2024 will be intimated in due course. Please see attached outcome of Board Meeting dated July 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202426 Jan 2024
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 25, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved following items: (a) Allotment of first tranche of 5,55,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each at an issue price of Rs.50 each on preferential basis to persons mentioned in Annexure - A attached herewith under non-promoter category. (b) Allotment of first tranche of 9,33,00,000 warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each at an issue price of Rs.50 each on preferential basis to persons mentioned in Annexure - B attached herewith under nonpromoter category. (c) Seek additional time from competent authority to allot further equity shares and warrants under the ongoing preferential issue as approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 10, 2024. A press release in this regard titled as SpiceJet completes first tranche of capital infusion aggregating to Rs.744 crore is also attached herewith. This is for your information and further dissemination.

SpiceJet: Related News

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

16 Oct 2024|11:35 AM

The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.

SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

15 Oct 2024|11:08 AM

The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.

SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

10 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

9 Oct 2024|11:30 AM

The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.

SpiceJet Expands Fleet

SpiceJet Expands Fleet

8 Oct 2024|02:28 PM

Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.

ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

1 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Carlyle Aviation Sells 1.42% Stake in SpiceJet

Carlyle Aviation Sells 1.42% Stake in SpiceJet

25 Sep 2024|06:59 PM

The stake sale occurred between September 17 and 23, 2024, with over 1.81 Crore shares sold, allowing Carlyle to retain 2.99 Crore shares in the airline.

SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

25 Sep 2024|03:24 PM

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

SpiceJet gears up for significant expansion with 75 new aircraft

SpiceJet gears up for significant expansion with 75 new aircraft

25 Sep 2024|01:10 PM

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

