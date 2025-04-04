SpiceJet Expands International Network with Direct Delhi-Kathmandu Flights

SpiceJet announced the commencement of daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu, from 10th May 2025. This is the first international route that the airline has launched after it’s successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The new service has opened a direct and seamless way for travelers to visit Nepal’s cultural and natural attractions, with bookings now available. Boeing 737 aircraft will be utilised by the airline on this route.

It will take SG 41 flying at 8:10 AM (local time) from Delhi and 9:55 AM (local time) from Kathmandu. The return flight, SG 42, will depart from Kathmandu at 10:55 AM (local time) and arrive in Delhi at 1:10 PM (local time). The route is expected to boost SpiceJet’s international presence, which includes services to the likes of Dubai and Bangkok.

This announcement comes soon after the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) approval for SpiceJet and Air India Express to operate regular flights between Nepal and India.

SpiceJet had scheduled flight services to Nepal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new route will be the airline’s re-entry into the region. With these additions, the total number of Indian airlines operating regular flights between Nepal and India has now increased to four: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Express.