SpiceJet Ltd Nine Monthly Results

31.7
(1.93%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:57:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,115.43

6,532.84

4,592.43

3,157.04

9,226.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,115.43

6,532.84

4,592.43

3,157.04

9,226.75

Other Operating Income

231.49

195.69

140.66

126.21

280.8

Other Income

802.39

669.97

771.76

597.53

644.92

Total Income

6,149.31

7,398.49

5,504.85

3,880.79

10,152.47

Total Expenditure

5,755.75

7,719.84

5,410.36

3,019.92

8,591.25

PBIDT

393.56

-321.34

94.49

860.87

1,561.22

Interest

363.6

387.48

338.91

387.42

403.01

PBDT

29.96

-708.82

-244.41

473.45

1,158.21

Depreciation

580.55

797.9

1,014.81

1,246.35

1,278.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-550.59

-1,506.72

-1,259.23

-772.9

-120.36

Minority Interest After NP

-0.62

-0.16

-0.02

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-549.97

-1,506.56

-1,259.21

-772.9

-120.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-77.46

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-549.97

-1,506.56

-1,181.75

-772.9

-120.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.64

-25.04

-20.94

-12.88

-2.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

684.34

601.85

601.39

600.45

599.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.69

-4.91

2.05

27.26

16.92

PBDTM(%)

0.58

-10.85

-5.32

14.99

12.55

PATM(%)

-10.76

-23.06

-27.41

-24.48

-1.3

SpiceJet: Related NEWS

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|11:35 AM

The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.

Read More
SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|11:08 AM

The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.

Read More
SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Read More
SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|11:30 AM

The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.

Read More
SpiceJet Expands Fleet

SpiceJet Expands Fleet

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:28 PM

Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.

Read More
ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Carlyle Aviation Sells 1.42% Stake in SpiceJet

Carlyle Aviation Sells 1.42% Stake in SpiceJet

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|06:59 PM

The stake sale occurred between September 17 and 23, 2024, with over 1.81 Crore shares sold, allowing Carlyle to retain 2.99 Crore shares in the airline.

Read More
SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|03:24 PM

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

Read More
SpiceJet gears up for significant expansion with 75 new aircraft

SpiceJet gears up for significant expansion with 75 new aircraft

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|01:10 PM

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

Read More

