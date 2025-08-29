iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SpiceJet Rolls Out Paperless Boarding at Shillong Airport

29 Aug 2025 , 12:15 PM

SpiceJet has introduced a paperless boarding system at Shillong Airport, allowing passengers a faster and more convenient check-in. Boarding passes will now be shared directly on WhatsApp for those checking in at airport counters, removing the need for physical printouts.

The airline said the move not only shortens waiting time but also supports eco-friendly travel by reducing paper use. In June 2025, more than nine million boarding passes were printed at airports across India, resulting in close to six tonnes of carbon emissions.

SpiceJet said this is the first time an Indian carrier has enabled WhatsApp-based boarding passes at counters. The initiative will soon be extended to other domestic airports as part of the airline’s broader digital and sustainability drive.

G P Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, said the launch reflects SpiceJet’s effort to make travel more seamless while staying committed to sustainability. He added that the company is eager to expand the paperless facility to more airports in the coming months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • markets
  • Paperless Boarding
  • Shillong Airport
  • spicejet
  • stock market
  • Stock Market today
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.