SpiceJet Rolls Out Paperless Boarding at Shillong Airport

SpiceJet has introduced a paperless boarding system at Shillong Airport, allowing passengers a faster and more convenient check-in. Boarding passes will now be shared directly on WhatsApp for those checking in at airport counters, removing the need for physical printouts.

The airline said the move not only shortens waiting time but also supports eco-friendly travel by reducing paper use. In June 2025, more than nine million boarding passes were printed at airports across India, resulting in close to six tonnes of carbon emissions.

SpiceJet said this is the first time an Indian carrier has enabled WhatsApp-based boarding passes at counters. The initiative will soon be extended to other domestic airports as part of the airline’s broader digital and sustainability drive.

G P Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, said the launch reflects SpiceJet’s effort to make travel more seamless while staying committed to sustainability. He added that the company is eager to expand the paperless facility to more airports in the coming months.

