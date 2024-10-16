iifl-logo-icon 1
SpiceJet Ltd News Today

31.7
(1.93%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:57:51 PM

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.

16 Oct 2024|11:35 AM
SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.

15 Oct 2024|11:08 AM
SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

10 Oct 2024|01:44 PM
SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.

9 Oct 2024|11:30 AM
SpiceJet Expands Fleet

Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.

8 Oct 2024|02:28 PM
ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.

1 Oct 2024|01:04 PM
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM
Carlyle Aviation Sells 1.42% Stake in SpiceJet

The stake sale occurred between September 17 and 23, 2024, with over 1.81 Crore shares sold, allowing Carlyle to retain 2.99 Crore shares in the airline.

25 Sep 2024|06:59 PM
SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

25 Sep 2024|03:24 PM
SpiceJet gears up for significant expansion with 75 new aircraft

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

25 Sep 2024|01:10 PM

