|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.12
1.9
11.28
1.57
Op profit growth
21.5
-7.62
11.66
6.78
EBIT growth
15.41
-6.22
12.32
6.44
Net profit growth
15.81
4.51
11.72
9.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
34.05
34.5
38.06
37.93
EBIT margin
34.22
36.51
39.67
39.3
Net profit margin
25.12
26.71
26.04
25.94
RoCE
32.58
28.86
32.86
33.02
RoNW
6.2
5.5
5.63
5.69
RoA
5.98
5.27
5.39
5.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.58
10.87
10.47
9.42
Dividend per share
11.5
10.75
5.75
5.15
Cash EPS
10.96
9.35
9.13
8.22
Book value per share
50.68
49.02
48.24
43.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.86
19.01
26.8
25.69
P/CEPS
21.64
22.09
30.73
29.44
P/B
4.68
4.21
5.81
5.62
EV/EBIDTA
13.54
13.47
17.47
16.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
42.44
46.74
0
55.76
Tax payout
-25.27
-25.38
-32.99
-34.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.93
24.21
25.35
21.65
Inventory days
63.95
67.62
57.95
65.57
Creditor days
-39.84
-44.27
-42.69
-41.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-527.49
-403.53
-422.35
-189.95
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.21
-0.25
-0.22
-0.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.49
-40.85
-36.02
-36.49
Employee costs
-8.06
-9.05
-8.64
-8.65
Other costs
-14.39
-15.57
-17.26
-16.91
