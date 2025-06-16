ITC acquires 100% stake in Sresta Natural for ₹400 Crore

ITC Limited informed the bourses that it has completed the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL). The transaction took place at an aggregate value of ₹400 Crore in an all-cash deal. The company has marked its strategic entry into the fast-growing organic food market.

The company has acquired 1.87 Crore equity shares, with this SNBPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC. As part of the deal, SNBPL’s subsidiaries – Fyve Elements LLC in the US and Sresta Global FZE in the UAE – have become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of ITC from June 13, 2025.

SNBPL markets products under the ‘24 Mantra Organic’ brand, and is a pioneer in the organic packaged staples segment. The company has built a network of about 27,500 farmers cultivating about 1.4 lakh acres of certified organic farmless across 71 regions in 10 Indian states.

ITC completed the acquisition on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with an aggregate upfront consideration of ₹400 Crore. The company expects a payout of up to ₹72.50 Crore over the next 24 months, subject to conditions.

The deal is not a related party transaction and has acquired business complements its main operations line in the food sector.

At around 10.34 AM, ITC was trading 0.81% higher at ₹417.25, against the previous close of ₹413.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹417.50, and ₹413.25, respectively.

