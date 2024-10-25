iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITC Ltd Shareholding Pattern

444.9
(-1.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ITC Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

85.12%

84.49%

84.71%

85.24%

85.26%

Non-Institutions

14.82%

15.46%

15.23%

14.7%

14.68%

Total Non-Promoter

99.95%

99.95%

99.95%

99.94%

99.94%

Custodian

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

0.05%

0.05%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 85.12%

Institutions: 85.12%

Non-Institutions: 14.82%

Custodian: 0.04%

ITC: Related NEWS

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Read More
Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.