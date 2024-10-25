ITC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
19,829.53
17,164.19
19,298.92
18,444.16
Depreciation
-1,652.15
-1,561.83
-1,563.27
-1,311.7
Tax paid
-4,771.7
-4,132.51
-4,030.76
-5,979.84
Working capital
239.5
-2,663.32
2,865.52
1,694.28
Other operating items
Operating
13,645.19
8,806.53
16,570.41
12,846.9
Capital expenditure
2,393.9
3,136.44
3,488.69
4,162.61
Free cash flow
16,039.09
11,942.97
20,059.1
17,009.51
Equity raised
1,09,354.08
1,13,696.34
1,04,391.18
94,444.68
Investing
298.13
-3,646.48
4,052.61
3,180.78
Financing
640.51
661.36
343.14
29.12
Dividends paid
6,469.48
6,152.68
0
0
Net in cash
1,32,801.3
1,28,806.87
1,28,846.03
1,14,664.09
RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.Read More
This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.Read More
