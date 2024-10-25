iifl-logo-icon 1
ITC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Ltd

ITC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

19,829.53

17,164.19

19,298.92

18,444.16

Depreciation

-1,652.15

-1,561.83

-1,563.27

-1,311.7

Tax paid

-4,771.7

-4,132.51

-4,030.76

-5,979.84

Working capital

239.5

-2,663.32

2,865.52

1,694.28

Other operating items

Operating

13,645.19

8,806.53

16,570.41

12,846.9

Capital expenditure

2,393.9

3,136.44

3,488.69

4,162.61

Free cash flow

16,039.09

11,942.97

20,059.1

17,009.51

Equity raised

1,09,354.08

1,13,696.34

1,04,391.18

94,444.68

Investing

298.13

-3,646.48

4,052.61

3,180.78

Financing

640.51

661.36

343.14

29.12

Dividends paid

6,469.48

6,152.68

0

0

Net in cash

1,32,801.3

1,28,806.87

1,28,846.03

1,14,664.09

ITC : related Articles

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

