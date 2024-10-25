iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITC Ltd EGM

440.2
(1.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

ITC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM24 Apr 20246 Jun 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Summary of the Proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited and Voting Results Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited - 6th June, 2024 We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a summary of the proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited held on 6th June, 2024 pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, vide Order dated 22nd April, 2024. We would like to advise that the Resolution for approval of the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ITC Limited and ITC Hotels Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors for the proposed demerger of the Hotels Business of ITC Limited into ITC Hotels Limited, as set out in the Notice dated 30th April, 2024, has been passed by the Members by requisite majority, pursuant to Section 230(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Voting Results in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations are also enclosed. Summary of the Proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)

ITC: Related News

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Read More
Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.