Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Summary of the Proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited and Voting Results Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited - 6th June, 2024 We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a summary of the proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited held on 6th June, 2024 pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, vide Order dated 22nd April, 2024. We would like to advise that the Resolution for approval of the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ITC Limited and ITC Hotels Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors for the proposed demerger of the Hotels Business of ITC Limited into ITC Hotels Limited, as set out in the Notice dated 30th April, 2024, has been passed by the Members by requisite majority, pursuant to Section 230(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Voting Results in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations are also enclosed. Summary of the Proceedings of the Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders of ITC Limited and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)