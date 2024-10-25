iifl-logo-icon 1
ITC Ltd Dividend

432.85
(-1.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

ITC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 20244 Jun 20244 Jun 20247.5750Final
Final Dividend recommended Final Dividend off 7.50 per Ordinary Share off 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 113th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company convened for Friday, 26th July, 2024; the Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 29th July, 2024 and Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto
Dividend29 Jan 20248 Feb 20248 Feb 20246.25625Interim
declared Interim Dividend of t 6.25 per Ordinary Share of t 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024; such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto

ITC: Related News

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

