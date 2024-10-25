|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|7.5
|750
|Final
|Final Dividend recommended Final Dividend off 7.50 per Ordinary Share off 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 113th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company convened for Friday, 26th July, 2024; the Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 29th July, 2024 and Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|6.25
|625
|Interim
|declared Interim Dividend of t 6.25 per Ordinary Share of t 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024; such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto
