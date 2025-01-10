To the Members of ITC Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of ITC Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind

AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such revenue recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. Our audit procedures included the following: The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and tested thereof. Refer Note 1 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Material Accounting Policies and Note 21A/21B. Evaluated the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. Evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. Tested the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the year which included sales invoices, customer contracts and shipping documents. Performed an increased level of substantive testing in respect of sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end. Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115.

Impairment assessment of investment in WelcomHotels Lanka (Private) Limited (‘WLPL), a wholly owned subsidiary

WLPL is developing a mixed-use project in Colombo, Sri Lanka which includes a hotel and a residential apartment complex. At March 31, 2024, the carrying value of Companys investment in WLPL is INR 3,479.77 crores. The Companys investments in subsidiaries are assessed annually by management for potential indicators of impairment. Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has assessed the carrying value of investments basis evaluation of the recoverable value of the capital work in progress of the hotel (PPE) and inventory of the residential apartments being developed by WLPL considering slowdown in the Sri Lankan economy in past few years which is gradually stabilizing. The said determination is based on assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgement, in particular with reference to forecast of future cash flows, selling price, balance cost to complete theproject,sellingcosts,terminalvalue,long-termgrowth rates and discount rates applied to such forecasted cash flows. Considering the judgement required for estimating the cash flows and the assumptions used, this is considered as a key audit matter. Evaluated the key judgements / assumptions underlying managements assessment of potential indicators of impairment. Refer Note 1 – Material Accounting Policies and Note 2 – Use of estimates and judgements to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Obtained and read the projections / estimated selling price / future cashflows along with sensitivity analysis thereof of the underlying PPE and inventory at WLPL. Discussed and obtained from component auditor of WLPL their assessment of potential indicators of impairment of PPE and recoverable value of inventory. Evaluated managements methodology, assumptions and estimates used in these calculations. Compared projections shared by the management in previous year with the actuals for the year ended March 31, 2024. Performed sensitivity analysis around impact on future cash flows due to changes in key assumptions considered by management. Verified the arithmetical accuracy of the future cash flow model including comparison with approved budgets. Assessed the recoverability of investment with regard to underlying value in use of PPE and net realisable value of inventory in WLPL.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selectionandapplicationofappropriateaccountingpolicies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone

Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief weredoubt necessaryon the Companys for the purposesability of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from beingdeficiencies appointed in as internal a directorcontrolin that termswe of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 28(v)(a) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note B of Statement of changes in equity to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the

Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: ITC Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e)There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have substantially been confirmed by them as at year end. No discrepancies of

10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory (including inventories lying with third parties) were noticed.

(b) As disclosed in note 8 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of inventories of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) During the year the investments made by the Company is not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided guarantees or security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented . upon (c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees and securities given have been complied with by the Company. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 74 and 75 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any

Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of specified products of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii)(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) The dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( in Crores)* Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forums where the dispute is pending Sales Tax and Value Added Tax Laws Sales Tax and VAT 35.71 1987-2020 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 35.65 2005-2018 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 243.98 1994-2017 High Court Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 1.34 2012-2020 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 15.13 2015-2021 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 5.22 2006-2009 High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.34 1996-2015 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 55.72 1986-2017 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 4.57 2004-2012 High Court Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 3.21 2007-2017 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 90.61 2003-2017 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 5.64 2005-2017 High Court Entry Tax Laws Entry Tax 0.16 2010-2017 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 18.41 2011-2018 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 81.74 1999-2018 High Court

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( in Crores)* Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forums where the dispute is pending Luxury Tax Laws Luxury Tax 54.95 1999-2004 Supreme Court Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax 16.03 2017-2019 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level 2.85 2017-2019 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 5.50 2017-2020 High Court Mandi Laws Mandi Fees & Cess 0.85 2021-2022 Mandi Board 1.34 2001-2022 High Court Municipal, Local Bodies and Property Tax Laws Municipal, Local Bodies and Property 32.19 2014-2021 Appellate Authority – upto commissioners/ Revisional Authorities Level / Municipal Council Taxes & Charges 2.40 2004 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 32.89 2001-2018 High Court Stamp Duty Laws Stamp Duty 4.22 2004-2016 Registrar/Appellate Authority 0.61 1987-2008 High Court The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, Provident Fund 0.51 2012-2020 Appellate Authority – Tribunal Level 1952 1.30 1982-1990 High Court Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 0.08 2007-2014 Principal Labour Court 0.06 1995-1996 High Court

Out of the total disputed dues aggregating 753.21 Crores as above, 615.39 Crores pertain to matters which have been stayed for recovery by the relevant authorities.

*Net of amount paid under protest.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013. (xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 28 (xvi) to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 28 (iii) to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in note 28 (iii) to the financial statements.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of ITC Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ITC Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internalfinancialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internalfinancialcontrol with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.