recommended Final Dividend off 7.50 per Ordinary Share off 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 113th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company convened for Friday, 26th July, 2024; the Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 29th July, 2024 and Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto Summary of the Proceedings and Voting Results of the 113th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)