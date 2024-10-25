Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Allotment of equity shares by ITC Hotels Limited

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 24th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024 Balance Sheet as on that date Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 1st August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results Q1 FY 2024-25 Recommendation for appointment of Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 9 May 2024

ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter alia to: (a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024 the Balance Sheet as on that date the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on that date and the Notes thereto and (b) consider and recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final Dividend Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024