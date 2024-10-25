iifl-logo-icon 1
ITC Ltd Board Meeting

437.35
(0.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:32 PM

ITC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
Allotment of equity shares by ITC Hotels Limited
Board Meeting24 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 24th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024 Balance Sheet as on that date Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 1st August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results Q1 FY 2024-25 Recommendation for appointment of Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20249 May 2024
ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter alia to: (a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024 the Balance Sheet as on that date the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on that date and the Notes thereto and (b) consider and recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final Dividend Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Unaudited Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. (b) consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024. declared Interim Dividend of t 6.25 per Ordinary Share of t 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024; such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto Results Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

ITC: Related News

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

