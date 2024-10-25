|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Allotment of equity shares by ITC Hotels Limited
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 24th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024 Balance Sheet as on that date Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 1st August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results Q1 FY 2024-25 Recommendation for appointment of Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter alia to: (a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024 the Balance Sheet as on that date the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on that date and the Notes thereto and (b) consider and recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final Dividend Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|ITC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Unaudited Segment-wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. (b) consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024. declared Interim Dividend of t 6.25 per Ordinary Share of t 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024; such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto Results Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
