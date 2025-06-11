iifl-logo
Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

11 Jun 2025 , 12:14 PM

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “sectoral category”, named as Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of Pharma and Healthcare companies. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will be actively managed and will follow a bottom-up approach to stock-picking and choose companies which are expected to benefit from the growth in the Pharma and Healthcare space.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity & equity related instruments of Pharma and Healthcare Companies.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE Healthcare TRI

Fund Managers: Sanjay Chawla

The NFO is available for subscription from June 09 to June 23, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund.

