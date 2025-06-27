Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “equity category”, named as Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies.

Investment strategy: The investment strategy and fund philosophy of the fund aims to preserve capital and minimize downside risk experience for the investor prioritizing risk management.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equities and equity related instruments of small cap companies.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund for 10 years or more.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE 250 SmallCap TRI

Fund Managers: Nimesh Chnadan, Sorbh Gupta, Siddharth Chaudhary

The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.