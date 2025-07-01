iifl-logo
HDFC Innovation Fund NFO: Essential details you should know

1 Jul 2025 , 04:42 PM

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “thematic category”, named as HDFC Innovation Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation / income by investing in companies that are adopting innovative themes and strategies.

Investment strategy: For identifying companies that are adopting innovative strategies, the Fund Manager aims to use the framework of bucketing the innovative strategies broadly under 3 categories – Product / Service Innovation, Process Innovation, Business Model Innovation.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly to invest in equity and equity related instruments of companies that are adopting innovative themes and strategies.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the HDFC Innovation Fund for 10 years or more.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Dhruv Muchhal, Amit Sinha

The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in HDFC Innovation Fund.

