Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

Tata Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Index Fund category”, named as Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide returns before expenses, that commensurate with the performance of Nifty Midcap 150 Index (TRI).

Investment strategy: The Fund is a passively managed Index fund which will employ an investment approach designed to replicate / track the performance of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index (TRI). The Scheme seeks to achieve this goal by investing in securities constituting the Index in same proportion as in the Index.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equities and equity related instruments of companies in Nifty Midcap 150 Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Midcap 150 Index TRI

Fund Managers: Kapil Menon, Rakesh Prajapati

The NFO is available for subscription from June 02 to June 16, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund.