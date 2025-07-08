iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

8 Jul 2025 , 12:27 PM

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “sectoral category”, named as ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in Equity and Equity related instruments of companies reflecting momentum factors.

Investment strategy: The Scheme follows active momentum strategy. The Scheme intends to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in broad range of companies & minimize risk through reasonable diversification.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equities and equity related instruments of the companies reflecting momentum factors.

Who should invest?

Investors looking to diversify their portfolio through a combination of technical and fundamental momentum strategies may find this scheme suitable. Also, investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund for 5-7 years or more.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Manasvi Shah, Sharmila D’silva

The NFO is available for subscription from July 08 to July 22, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund.

