Dixon Technologies, HKC Overseas Form ₹370 Crore Joint Venture for Display Modules

Indian electronics maker Dixon Technologies has entered into a joint venture with China’s HKC Overseas. The JV aims to set up a ₹370 crore project to manufacture display modules used in televisions, smartphones, monitors, and automobiles.

The collaboration will focus on manufacturing Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) modules and Thin Film Transistor LCD (TFT-LCD) modules. These are essential for powering the screens of electronic devices such as TVs, mobile phones, laptops, monitors, and car displays.

Apart from component manufacturing, the venture will also take up assembly of end products like smartphones and televisions. The plan further includes selling HKC-branded products directly in the Indian market.

As per the regulatory filing, HKC Overseas Ltd will hold a 26% stake in the new entity, Dixon Display Technologies Pvt Ltd (DDTPL), by investing around ₹95.5 crore (USD 10.998 million).

Dixon Technologies will own a 74% stake in the venture, committing approximately ₹274 crore (USD 31.3 million) in two phases. The agreement for the joint venture, termed the Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement (SSHA), was signed on August 16, 2025.

This marks another tie-up for Dixon with Chinese firms. Just a month earlier, the company announced a joint venture with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd and Kunshan Q Technology’s Indian unit. It aimed at producing electronic components like camera modules and precision parts used in mobile phones and laptops.

Through such partnerships, Dixon is steadily expanding its role in India’s electronics manufacturing sector at a time when the demand for locally made components is on the rise.

