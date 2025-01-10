To

The Members of

DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the directors report, management discussions and analysis (MD&A) and corporate governance report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report,

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended,inouropinionandtothebestofourinformation and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 39 (a) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses – Refer Note 39 (g) to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note 39 (f) to the standalone financial statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid during the year and proposed final dividend for the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024

For S. N. Dhawan & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:000050N/N500045 Vinesh Jain Partner Place: Noida Membership No.: 87701 Date: 15 May, 2024 UDIN: 24087701BKDAPJ9117

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024

(i) In respect of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant detail of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which property, plant and equipment and right to use assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the freehold immovable properties (which are included under the head ‘property plant and equipment) are held in the name of the Company. In respect of leasehold properties, lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year being under cost model.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In the case of goods-intransit, these goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. According, to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification as compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of J 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments, provided guarantee, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans to the Companies, and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year - Subsidiaries and joint ventures 82,146 3,12,830 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries and joint ventures 45,577 5,18,630 6,200

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted for setting up new business facilities, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and, in our opinion, the repayment of principal amounts and the receipt of interest are regular as per stipulation. In respect of loans granted for working capital facilities, the loans are repayable on demand. As per information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not demanded repayment of such loans. Having regard to the fact that repayment of principal amount has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayment of principal amount and receipt of interest are regular (also refer to reporting under clause (iii)(f) below.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand, details of which are given below:

Particulars Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans (Rs./ lakh) - Repayable on demand (A) 407 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 407 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0.89%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and security provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor the amounts which are deemed to be deposit during the year and further the Company had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys products/ services. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The operations of the Company, during the year do not give rise to liabilities of sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax.

(b) Detail of statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities as at 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 780 - 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2018-19 Income Tax Apellate Tribunal Income Tax 863 - 2014-15, 2015-16 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 1,643 - Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 456 66 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 2021-22 , 2022-23 and 2023-24 Joint Commissioner (Appeal) of Goods and Services Goods and Services Tax 12 1 2017-18 The Commissioner (Appeal) Goods and Services Tax 89 5 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 Additional Commissioner (Appeal), Goods and Services Tax 12 4 2018-19 and 2023-24 Additional Commissioner (Appeal), 569 76 Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 911 179 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 318 - 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 Commissioner of Customs 1,229 179 Central excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 454 - 2007-08 The Supreme Court Excise Duty 377 28 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Excise Duty 36 - 2008-09 Commissioner of Central Excise Excise Duty 28 - 2009-10 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise 895 28 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 3 - 2010-11 and 2011-12 High Court Sales Tax 22 10 2017-18 Joint Commissioner Sales Tax 1 - 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax 406 125 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (appeal) 432 135

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans availed by the Company were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)-(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company till date, covering the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year. and during the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company has no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) The Company has no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED of even date)

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

2. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India