iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd News Today

16,709.2
(-0.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With this tie up, Dixon Electro Manufacturing would now spread its footprint in the refrigerator market, reaching more household across India.

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM
Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores. 

25 Oct 2024|12:39 PM
Dixon Technologies Partners with ASUS India to Manufacture Notebooks

Dixon Technologies Partners with ASUS India to Manufacture Notebooks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The partnership aims to boost the production of IT products, particularly notebooks, as part of the growing collaboration between Dixon Technologies and global tech brands.

16 Sep 2024|04:02 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM
Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.

11 Sep 2024|03:19 PM
Dixon-led arm inks pact with HP India to manufacture PCs

Dixon-led arm inks pact with HP India to manufacture PCs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HP is a global leader in personal computing, imaging, and printing products, as well as related technology solutions and services.

10 Sep 2024|01:31 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.