Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies has entered into a binding term sheet with China-based Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing to establish a joint venture in India, the company said on Tuesday. The plan is to manufacture high-precision components for laptops, mobile devices, IoT equipment, and automotive products.

According to the proposed structure, Dixon will own 74% of the joint venture, with the remaining 26% held by Chongqing Yuhai. The final setup, however, will be subject to regulatory clearances and the signing of definitive agreements.

“This partnership takes us a step closer to manufacturing critical precision components locally,” said Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and MD of Dixon. “It builds on our backward integration strategy and strengthens our contribution to the Make in India mission.”

In a separate update, Dixon also said it would acquire a 51% stake in Q Tech India, the local arm of the Q Tech Group. The deal will involve both primary and secondary investments, though the financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Q Tech India, backed by Singapore-based Q Technology and Kunshan Q Technology International, supplies camera and fingerprint modules used in mobile phones, IoT devices, and automobiles. Dixon said the acquisition will help it expand further into specialised component manufacturing and deepen its foothold in high-growth sectors.

