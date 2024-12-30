Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.96
11.91
11.87
11.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,382.34
1,154.49
910.39
690.61
Net Worth
1,394.3
1,166.4
922.26
702.32
Minority Interest
Debt
239.28
242.79
372.87
222.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.32
59.86
15.46
17.18
Total Liabilities
1,686.9
1,469.05
1,310.59
942.04
Fixed Assets
858.09
793.22
626.7
452.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
124.26
137.74
226.89
140.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
38.64
43.96
3.09
2.63
Networking Capital
644.09
444.92
337.44
305.47
Inventories
390.09
432.67
655.89
555.44
Inventory Days
31.98
35.72
Sundry Debtors
906.87
930.66
845.59
1,003
Debtor Days
41.23
64.51
Other Current Assets
532.39
388.55
254.31
226.61
Sundry Creditors
-1,093.21
-1,211.83
-1,332.6
-1,433.99
Creditor Days
64.98
92.23
Other Current Liabilities
-92.05
-95.13
-85.75
-45.58
Cash
21.82
49.21
116.47
40.93
Total Assets
1,686.9
1,469.05
1,310.59
942.04
With this tie up, Dixon Electro Manufacturing would now spread its footprint in the refrigerator market, reaching more household across India.Read More
After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores.Read More
The partnership aims to boost the production of IT products, particularly notebooks, as part of the growing collaboration between Dixon Technologies and global tech brands.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.Read More
HP is a global leader in personal computing, imaging, and printing products, as well as related technology solutions and services.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
