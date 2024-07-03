iifl-logo-icon 1
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16,905.85
(-8.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

13,032.93

9,126.56

7,744.32

4,338.46

3,542.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,032.93

9,126.56

7,744.32

4,338.46

3,542.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.32

3.82

1.99

0.6

5.23

Total Income

13,046.25

9,130.38

7,746.31

4,339.06

3,547.93

Total Expenditure

12,517.76

8,770.12

7,483.42

4,131.68

3,375.52

PBIDT

528.49

360.26

262.89

207.38

172.41

Interest

53.32

45.43

30.25

20.31

27.29

PBDT

475.17

314.83

232.64

187.07

145.12

Depreciation

110.85

82.18

64.83

31.42

25.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

90.28

59.94

45.12

40.32

30.74

Deferred Tax

-3.58

-1.73

-4.5

-0.22

-4.15

Reported Profit After Tax

277.62

174.44

127.19

115.55

92.91

Minority Interest After NP

5.04

-0.42

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

272.58

174.86

127.19

115.55

92.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

272.58

174.86

127.19

115.55

92.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

46.58

29.38

21.66

19.68

81.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.96

11.91

11.87

11.71

11.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.05

3.94

3.39

4.78

4.86

PBDTM(%)

3.64

3.44

3

4.31

4.09

PATM(%)

2.13

1.91

1.64

2.66

2.62

Dixon Technolog.: Related NEWS

Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

With this tie up, Dixon Electro Manufacturing would now spread its footprint in the refrigerator market, reaching more household across India.

Read More
Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:39 PM

After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores. 

Read More
Dixon Technologies Partners with ASUS India to Manufacture Notebooks

Dixon Technologies Partners with ASUS India to Manufacture Notebooks

16 Sep 2024|04:02 PM

The partnership aims to boost the production of IT products, particularly notebooks, as part of the growing collaboration between Dixon Technologies and global tech brands.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

11 Sep 2024|03:19 PM

Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.

Read More
Dixon-led arm inks pact with HP India to manufacture PCs

Dixon-led arm inks pact with HP India to manufacture PCs

10 Sep 2024|01:31 PM

HP is a global leader in personal computing, imaging, and printing products, as well as related technology solutions and services.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More

