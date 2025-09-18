Dixon Technologies to Acquire 51% Stake in Kunshan Q Tech India for ₹552.99 Crore

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has announced that it will pick up a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Pvt Ltd, a company that makes camera and fingerprint modules used in smartphones, IoT devices, and automobiles. The deal, pegged at ₹552.99 crore, will be executed through a combination of buying existing shares and subscribing to new ones.

As part of the agreement, Dixon will acquire ₹427.99 crore worth of shares from Q Technology (Singapore) Pvt Ltd and Kunshan Q Technology International Ltd. In addition, it will put in another ₹125 crore through fresh equity subscription.

The move is expected to deepen Dixon’s play in the mobile and IoT space by giving it stronger backward integration, faster go-to-market capabilities, and access to new technology.

Kunshan Q Tech India, the target entity, reported revenues of ₹1,977.21 million in FY25, reflecting a strong base in component manufacturing. The transaction is subject to approvals and other closing conditions, with completion targeted within 90 days. Dixon said the acquisition fits into its long-term strategy of strengthening its position as a key partner in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

