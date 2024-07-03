Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Summary

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 2, 2017. The Company is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets. Its diversified product portfolio includes (i) consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) home appliances like washing machines; (iii) lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters and CFL bulbs; (iv) mobile phones and (v) CCTV & Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). The Company provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of Set Top Boxes, Mobile Phones and LED TV Panels. The Company is a fully integrated end-to-end product and solution suite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranging from global sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. It is also a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) of lighting products, LED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines in India. As an ODM, the company develops and designs products in-house at its R&D centre. The Company manufactures and supplies these products to well-known companies in India who in turn distribute these products under their own brands.In 1994, the Company commenced manufacture of colour televisions. In 1996, it established manufacturing facility at Noida I. In 2007, the Company commenced manufacturing of LCD TVs.In 2008, the company entered the lighting products vertical with manufacture of CFL products. It also started providing reverse logistics services in 2008. During the year under review, IBEF I and IBEF, whose investments are advised and managed by MOPE Investment Advisors Private Limited, subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, made investment in the company.During the calendar years 2009 and 2010, the companys erstwhile subsidiary Dixon Bhurji Moulding Private Limited (DBMPL) commenced commercial manufacturing in the metal sheet and moulding segments.In 2010, the company commenced manufacturing LED TVs. During the year under review, the companys erstwhile subsidiary Dixon Appliances Private Limited (DAPL) commenced manufacturing of semi-automatic washing machines.The company achieved revenue from operations of more than Rs 1000 crore on standalone basis during the financial year ended 31 March 2014.In 2015, the company acquired remaining shareholding of its erstwhile subsidiaries DAPL and DBMPL, pursuant to which they became our wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.In 2016, the company started manufacturing of LED products. During the year under review, the companys joint venture Padget Electronics Private Limited (PEPL) commenced manufacture of mobile phones. During the year under review, the company received approval from the state government of Andhra Pradesh for setting up a manufacturing facility in Tirupati.In 2017, Pursuant to the Amalgamation Order, the companys two wholly owned subsidiaries DAPL and DBMPL were amalgamated with the company. During the year under review, the companys joint venture company AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited (ADTPL) entered into a joint venture agreement with Aditya Infotech Limited for the manufacture of security systems including CCTVs and Digital Video Recorders (DVRs).On 10 October 2017, Dixon Technologies (India) announced that it has entered into Design, Manufacture and Supply agreement with Flipkart India Private Limited on 9 October 2017. Pursuant to the said agreement, the company shall be undertaking designing and manufacturing televisions, washing machines and other electrical appliances for Flipkart under their trade mark - MARQ.On 2 January 2018, Dixon Technologies (India) announced that AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited , a Joint Venture Company of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (the Company) has commenced manufacturing of CCTVs and DVRs under the Trademark CP Plus on 2 January 2018 from its manufacturing facility situated at Tirupati.On 4 October 2018, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited and Xiaomi India entered into agreement for manufacturing of LED TVs for Xiaomi - Mi LED TVs as another step towards their commitment to Make in India. Dixon shall be manufacturing Mi TVs for Xiaomi from its facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh where it has recently commenced production of Liquid Crystal module (LCM) Line under Central Governments flagship programme Make in India and such LCM line provides overall cost efficiency to Dixons elite allies. Dixon Technologies has commenced its local production of Mi LED TVs with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm (32) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm (43) for now.In FY 2019-20, the Company launched new products like LED and Smart TVs. It started manufacturing hybrid set-top boxes. It signed a memorandum of understanding, with Joint venture Company, AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited to manufacture RT-PCR S device.On 12th April, 2019, Company had acquired 100% equity shareholding of Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd., wherein it held 50% equity shareholding thereby making the said Company, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company. Also, it incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary-Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited on 15th January, 2020 with an object of manufacturing and dealing in, inter-alia, consumer durables and electronic appliances.In FY 2022, the Company formed a joint venture with Rexxam, Japan to build controller boats for air conditioners. It has formed a Joint Venture (JV) with Beetel Teletech Limited for manufacturing telecom and networking products.In 2022-23, Dixon Communications Private Limited became a 100% Subsidiary of the Company effective on 22nd February, 2023.During the year 2022-23, the manufacturing of Printed Circuit boards for air conditioners facility in Noida was operational in July, 2022.