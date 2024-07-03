SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,701
Prev. Close₹1,700
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,367.53
Day's High₹1,704.7
Day's Low₹1,667
52 Week's High₹2,106
52 Week's Low₹1,280
Book Value₹129.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,04,652.25
P/E74.95
EPS22.66
Divi. Yield0.53
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.67
62.65
62.63
62.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,375.78
6,551.83
5,926.01
5,101.85
Net Worth
7,438.45
6,614.48
5,988.64
5,164.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,888.53
10,427.92
9,429.2
8,138.57
yoy growth (%)
33.18
10.59
15.85
32.65
Raw materials
-9,384.06
-6,474.9
-5,835.14
-4,980.77
As % of sales
67.56
62.09
61.88
61.19
Employee costs
-1,014.65
-885.33
-899.58
-649.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,603.79
1,431.58
901.73
1,002.79
Depreciation
-260.83
-248.86
-217.91
-139.52
Tax paid
-409.06
-391.94
-168.7
-302.18
Working capital
618.15
1,133.48
25.39
-637.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.18
10.59
15.85
32.65
Op profit growth
12.28
52.35
-2.08
27.31
EBIT growth
10.17
63.24
-10.25
22.4
Net profit growth
14.91
41.82
2.87
32.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,590.01
16,910.73
13,938.48
10,457.3
9,440.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,590.01
16,910.73
13,938.48
10,457.3
9,440.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
248.96
290.23
160.44
187.36
113.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Rai Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Surjit Gupta
Whole Time Director& Group CFO
Rajesh Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
T V Mohandas Pai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Puneet Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Ameet Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
JALAJ ASHWIN DANI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
U K Sinha
Whole-time Director
Siddhartha Pandit
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S S Mundra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B Prasada Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Mehra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Namrata Kaul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashish Bharat Ram
Reports by Havells India Ltd
Summary
Havells India Limited is a fast-moving consumer electrical/electronics and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Motors, Pumps, Solar Products, Fans, Power Capacitors, LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters, Coolers and Domestic Appliances, Personal Grooming , Air Purifier ,Water Purifier, Air conditioner, Television, Washing machine and Refrigerator covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs.The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad in Haryana, Alwar, Ghiloth and Neemrana in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The research and development facilities are located at Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bangalore and and Ghiloth (Rajasthan).Havells India Limited was incorporated as Havells Pvt. Ltd. in August 1983 and later converted into a Public Limited Company in March 1992. The Company started their operations by producing miniature circuit-breakers and distribution boards in the year 1984. Then, they entered into a technical collaboration with Christian Geyer, Germany, to manufacture miniature circuit-breakers in India. In the year 1991-92, the Company made additions to their facilities to manufacture plastic distribution boards (PDBs) and earth-leakage circuit-breakers (ELCBs).
The Havells India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1669.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Havells India Ltd is ₹104652.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Havells India Ltd is 74.95 and 13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Havells India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Havells India Ltd is ₹1280 and ₹2106 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Havells India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 6.53%, 1 Year at 21.63%, 6 Month at -9.52%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at -3.26%.
