Summary

Havells India Limited is a fast-moving consumer electrical/electronics and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Motors, Pumps, Solar Products, Fans, Power Capacitors, LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters, Coolers and Domestic Appliances, Personal Grooming , Air Purifier ,Water Purifier, Air conditioner, Television, Washing machine and Refrigerator covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs.The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad in Haryana, Alwar, Ghiloth and Neemrana in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The research and development facilities are located at Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bangalore and and Ghiloth (Rajasthan).Havells India Limited was incorporated as Havells Pvt. Ltd. in August 1983 and later converted into a Public Limited Company in March 1992. The Company started their operations by producing miniature circuit-breakers and distribution boards in the year 1984. Then, they entered into a technical collaboration with Christian Geyer, Germany, to manufacture miniature circuit-breakers in India. In the year 1991-92, the Company made additions to their facilities to manufacture plastic distribution boards (PDBs) and earth-leakage circuit-breakers (ELCBs).

