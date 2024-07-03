iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Havells India Ltd Share Price

1,669.25
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,701
  • Day's High1,704.7
  • 52 Wk High2,106
  • Prev. Close1,700
  • Day's Low1,667
  • 52 Wk Low 1,280
  • Turnover (lac)1,367.53
  • P/E74.95
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value129.55
  • EPS22.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,04,652.25
  • Div. Yield0.53
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Havells India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,701

Prev. Close

1,700

Turnover(Lac.)

1,367.53

Day's High

1,704.7

Day's Low

1,667

52 Week's High

2,106

52 Week's Low

1,280

Book Value

129.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,04,652.25

P/E

74.95

EPS

22.66

Divi. Yield

0.53

Havells India Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Havells India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Havells India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.41%

Non-Promoter- 34.99%

Institutions: 34.99%

Non-Institutions: 5.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Havells India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.67

62.65

62.63

62.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,375.78

6,551.83

5,926.01

5,101.85

Net Worth

7,438.45

6,614.48

5,988.64

5,164.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,888.53

10,427.92

9,429.2

8,138.57

yoy growth (%)

33.18

10.59

15.85

32.65

Raw materials

-9,384.06

-6,474.9

-5,835.14

-4,980.77

As % of sales

67.56

62.09

61.88

61.19

Employee costs

-1,014.65

-885.33

-899.58

-649.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,603.79

1,431.58

901.73

1,002.79

Depreciation

-260.83

-248.86

-217.91

-139.52

Tax paid

-409.06

-391.94

-168.7

-302.18

Working capital

618.15

1,133.48

25.39

-637.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.18

10.59

15.85

32.65

Op profit growth

12.28

52.35

-2.08

27.31

EBIT growth

10.17

63.24

-10.25

22.4

Net profit growth

14.91

41.82

2.87

32.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18,590.01

16,910.73

13,938.48

10,457.3

9,440.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,590.01

16,910.73

13,938.48

10,457.3

9,440.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

248.96

290.23

160.44

187.36

113.41

View Annually Results

Havells India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Havells India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Rai Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Surjit Gupta

Whole Time Director& Group CFO

Rajesh Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

T V Mohandas Pai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Puneet Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Ameet Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

JALAJ ASHWIN DANI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

U K Sinha

Whole-time Director

Siddhartha Pandit

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S S Mundra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B Prasada Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Mehra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Namrata Kaul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashish Bharat Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Havells India Ltd

Summary

Havells India Limited is a fast-moving consumer electrical/electronics and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Motors, Pumps, Solar Products, Fans, Power Capacitors, LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters, Coolers and Domestic Appliances, Personal Grooming , Air Purifier ,Water Purifier, Air conditioner, Television, Washing machine and Refrigerator covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs.The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad in Haryana, Alwar, Ghiloth and Neemrana in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The research and development facilities are located at Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bangalore and and Ghiloth (Rajasthan).Havells India Limited was incorporated as Havells Pvt. Ltd. in August 1983 and later converted into a Public Limited Company in March 1992. The Company started their operations by producing miniature circuit-breakers and distribution boards in the year 1984. Then, they entered into a technical collaboration with Christian Geyer, Germany, to manufacture miniature circuit-breakers in India. In the year 1991-92, the Company made additions to their facilities to manufacture plastic distribution boards (PDBs) and earth-leakage circuit-breakers (ELCBs).
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Havells India Ltd share price today?

The Havells India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1669.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Havells India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Havells India Ltd is ₹104652.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Havells India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Havells India Ltd is 74.95 and 13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Havells India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Havells India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Havells India Ltd is ₹1280 and ₹2106 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Havells India Ltd?

Havells India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 6.53%, 1 Year at 21.63%, 6 Month at -9.52%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at -3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Havells India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Havells India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.41 %
Institutions - 35.00 %
Public - 5.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Havells India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.