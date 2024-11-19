|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve - Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 - payment of Interim Dividend
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & half-year ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 18th July 2024 Thursday inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Limited reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. (2) to recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend @ Rs. 6/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each i.e. 600 % for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend declared during the FY 2023-24 for an amount of Rs. 3/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. - payment of Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Record Date to determine the entitlement of Interim Dividend, if any, declared by the Board of Directors, in its Meeting to be held on 23rd January 2024, is 1st February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) The Board of Directors has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each i.e. @ 300% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. The same shall be payable to all those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01.02.2024 (a separate intimation of the same has already been given to the Exchanges vide letter dated 16.01.2024). The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before 21st February, 2024. Limited Reviewed Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.