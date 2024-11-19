Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve - Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 - payment of Interim Dividend

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & half-year ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 18th July 2024 Thursday inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Limited reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. (2) to recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend @ Rs. 6/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each i.e. 600 % for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend declared during the FY 2023-24 for an amount of Rs. 3/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024