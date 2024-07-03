Havells India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13,147.99
12,051.52
9,512.22
7,118.09
7,222.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,147.99
12,051.52
9,512.22
7,118.09
7,222.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
173.21
237.7
116.33
150.7
92.2
Total Income
13,321.2
12,289.22
9,628.55
7,268.79
7,315.02
Total Expenditure
11,939.97
11,086.23
8,271.73
6,054.49
6,438.88
PBIDT
1,381.23
1,202.99
1,356.82
1,214.3
876.14
Interest
28
23.87
34.36
49.17
15.12
PBDT
1,353.23
1,179.12
1,322.46
1,165.13
861.02
Depreciation
245.13
218.75
190.15
183.91
155.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
277.97
240.51
276.29
219.16
159.29
Deferred Tax
6.07
6.17
12.03
21.58
-10.92
Reported Profit After Tax
824.06
713.69
843.99
740.48
557.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
824.06
713.69
843.99
740.48
557.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
824.06
713.69
843.99
740.48
557.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.15
11.39
13.48
11.83
8.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
300
0
300
0
Equity
62.67
62.65
63.63
62.6
62.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.5
9.98
14.26
17.05
12.13
PBDTM(%)
10.29
9.78
13.9
16.36
11.92
PATM(%)
6.26
5.92
8.87
10.4
7.71
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
