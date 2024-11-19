iifl-logo-icon 1
Havells India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,646.15
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Havells India Ltd

Havells India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,603.79

1,431.58

901.73

1,002.79

Depreciation

-260.83

-248.86

-217.91

-139.52

Tax paid

-409.06

-391.94

-168.7

-302.18

Working capital

618.15

1,133.48

25.39

-637.68

Other operating items

Operating

1,552.05

1,924.26

540.51

-76.59

Capital expenditure

367.06

148.56

899.6

1,647.07

Free cash flow

1,919.11

2,072.82

1,440.11

1,570.48

Equity raised

10,021.05

8,492.26

7,436.23

6,425.83

Investing

119.8

306.3

-40.07

-347.37

Financing

254.86

703.97

54.11

206.01

Dividends paid

187.89

187.8

250.32

250.6

Net in cash

12,502.71

11,763.15

9,140.7

8,105.55

