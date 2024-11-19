Havells India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,603.79
1,431.58
901.73
1,002.79
Depreciation
-260.83
-248.86
-217.91
-139.52
Tax paid
-409.06
-391.94
-168.7
-302.18
Working capital
618.15
1,133.48
25.39
-637.68
Other operating items
Operating
1,552.05
1,924.26
540.51
-76.59
Capital expenditure
367.06
148.56
899.6
1,647.07
Free cash flow
1,919.11
2,072.82
1,440.11
1,570.48
Equity raised
10,021.05
8,492.26
7,436.23
6,425.83
Investing
119.8
306.3
-40.07
-347.37
Financing
254.86
703.97
54.11
206.01
Dividends paid
187.89
187.8
250.32
250.6
Net in cash
12,502.71
11,763.15
9,140.7
8,105.55
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
