Havells India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.67
62.65
62.63
62.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,375.78
6,551.83
5,926.01
5,101.85
Net Worth
7,438.45
6,614.48
5,988.64
5,164.45
Minority Interest
Debt
303.16
223.1
616.4
622.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
476.27
449.54
436.94
401.09
Total Liabilities
8,217.88
7,287.12
7,041.98
6,188.4
Fixed Assets
4,286.51
3,786.98
3,490.71
3,380.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.18
201.32
427.73
307.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
118.75
88.03
86.32
61.98
Networking Capital
756.02
1,348.92
501.38
813.54
Inventories
3,408.52
3,708.47
2,968.08
2,619.89
Inventory Days
78
91.7
Sundry Debtors
1,157.2
971.33
764.83
560.31
Debtor Days
20.1
19.61
Other Current Assets
511
613.23
317.97
327.14
Sundry Creditors
-2,741.24
-2,688.34
-2,400.88
-1,628.03
Creditor Days
63.09
56.98
Other Current Liabilities
-1,579.46
-1,255.77
-1,148.62
-1,065.77
Cash
3,015.42
1,861.87
2,535.84
1,624.74
Total Assets
8,217.88
7,287.12
7,041.98
6,188.4
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
