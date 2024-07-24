iifl-logo-icon 1
Havells India Ltd Futures Share Price

1,532.05
(-4.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Here's the list of Havells India's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Havells India's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Havells India Ltd

  • Open1,592
  • Day's High1,592
  • Spot1,532.05
  • Prev. Close1,600.3
  • Day's Low1,523.1
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)-1,81,500 (-1.98%)
  • Roll Over%0.07
  • Roll Cost6.3
  • Traded Vol.36,43,000 (12.59%)

Havells India: Related NEWS

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

