Havells India Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,620.3
(-0.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:19:55 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

10,345.52

9,855.88

8,734.13

8,986.78

7,923.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,345.52

9,855.88

8,734.13

8,986.78

7,923.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

170.22

131.64

117.32

92.17

198.06

Total Income

10,515.74

9,987.52

8,851.45

9,078.95

8,122.01

Total Expenditure

9,398.21

8,788.58

7,958.81

8,041.84

7,382.27

PBIDT

1,117.53

1,198.94

892.64

1,037.11

739.74

Interest

18.63

27.91

17.8

17.03

16.59

PBDT

1,098.9

1,171.03

874.84

1,020.08

723.15

Depreciation

186.64

181.03

157.47

152

144.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

232.07

260.51

180.09

218.04

146.4

Deferred Tax

4.91

-5.12

1.13

8.48

2.41

Reported Profit After Tax

675.28

734.61

536.15

641.56

430.17

Minority Interest After NP

-0.85

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

676.13

734.61

536.15

641.56

430.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

676.13

734.61

536.15

641.56

430.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.79

11.72

8.56

10.24

6.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.69

62.67

62.67

62.65

62.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.8

12.16

10.22

11.54

9.33

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.52

7.45

6.13

7.13

5.42

