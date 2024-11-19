Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,888.53
10,427.92
9,429.2
8,138.57
yoy growth (%)
33.18
10.59
15.85
32.65
Raw materials
-9,384.06
-6,474.9
-5,835.14
-4,980.77
As % of sales
67.56
62.09
61.88
61.19
Employee costs
-1,014.65
-885.33
-899.58
-649.73
As % of sales
7.3
8.48
9.54
7.98
Other costs
-1,732.21
-1,502.43
-1,667.1
-1,458.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.47
14.4
17.68
17.92
Operating profit
1,757.61
1,565.26
1,027.38
1,049.29
OPM
12.65
15.01
10.89
12.89
Depreciation
-260.83
-248.86
-217.91
-139.52
Interest expense
-53.41
-72.64
-19.72
-23.97
Other income
160.42
187.82
111.98
116.99
Profit before tax
1,603.79
1,431.58
901.73
1,002.79
Taxes
-409.06
-391.94
-168.7
-302.18
Tax rate
-25.5
-27.37
-18.7
-30.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,194.73
1,039.64
733.03
700.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
11.91
Net profit
1,194.73
1,039.64
733.03
712.52
yoy growth (%)
14.91
41.82
2.87
32.18
NPM
8.6
9.96
7.77
8.75
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.