Havells India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,641.65
(-0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Havells India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,888.53

10,427.92

9,429.2

8,138.57

yoy growth (%)

33.18

10.59

15.85

32.65

Raw materials

-9,384.06

-6,474.9

-5,835.14

-4,980.77

As % of sales

67.56

62.09

61.88

61.19

Employee costs

-1,014.65

-885.33

-899.58

-649.73

As % of sales

7.3

8.48

9.54

7.98

Other costs

-1,732.21

-1,502.43

-1,667.1

-1,458.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.47

14.4

17.68

17.92

Operating profit

1,757.61

1,565.26

1,027.38

1,049.29

OPM

12.65

15.01

10.89

12.89

Depreciation

-260.83

-248.86

-217.91

-139.52

Interest expense

-53.41

-72.64

-19.72

-23.97

Other income

160.42

187.82

111.98

116.99

Profit before tax

1,603.79

1,431.58

901.73

1,002.79

Taxes

-409.06

-391.94

-168.7

-302.18

Tax rate

-25.5

-27.37

-18.7

-30.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,194.73

1,039.64

733.03

700.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

11.91

Net profit

1,194.73

1,039.64

733.03

712.52

yoy growth (%)

14.91

41.82

2.87

32.18

NPM

8.6

9.96

7.77

8.75

Havells India : related Articles

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More

