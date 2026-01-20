Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The company said that it posted mixed numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. It reported a net profit of ₹959.60 Crore for the period, down by 30.50% on a sequential basis. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹10,871 Crore, up by 3.7% on a QoQ basis. EBIT improved to ₹1,737 Crore.

Adani Power: The business said that it has secured a major victory at the NCLAT, Delhi. The company informed that the tribunal has dismissed appeals against its ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan for Vidarbha Industries Power Limited. Hence, NCLT Mumbai Bench’s approval has been upheld.

Tata Capital: The business has announced that its net profit for the quarter jumped 19.70% on sequential basis to ₹790 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. NII for the period jumped as much as 44% to ₹2,541 Crore. It said that business logged robust AUM growth across retail, SME, and housing finance, along with robust credit demand, supported the performance.

Havells India: The company said that it posted a mixed set of numbers for the December 2025 quarter. Net profit for the period came in at ₹301 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 14.20% on a y-o-y basis to ₹5,573 Crore.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate business reported almost flat numbers for the quarter. Net profit for the period jumped 0.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹622.60 Crore. Revenue witnessed a growth of 5.80% on a y-o-y basis to ₹1,492.60 Crore.

