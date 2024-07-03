Havells India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,590.01
16,910.73
13,938.48
10,457.3
9,440.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,590.01
16,910.73
13,938.48
10,457.3
9,440.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
248.96
290.23
160.44
187.36
113.41
Total Income
18,838.97
17,200.96
14,098.92
10,644.66
9,553.67
Total Expenditure
16,747.39
15,424.11
12,178.06
8,885.52
8,411.87
PBIDT
2,091.58
1,776.85
1,920.86
1,759.14
1,141.8
Interest
45.71
33.62
53.41
72.68
19.72
PBDT
2,045.87
1,743.23
1,867.45
1,686.46
1,122.08
Depreciation
338.5
296.17
260.89
248.91
217.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
440.6
364.44
398.58
340.65
198.99
Deferred Tax
-3.99
10.89
11.51
52.59
-30.23
Reported Profit After Tax
1,270.76
1,071.73
1,196.47
1,044.31
735.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,270.76
1,071.73
1,196.47
1,044.31
735.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,270.76
1,071.73
1,196.47
1,044.31
735.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.28
17.11
19.11
16.68
11.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
900
750
750
650
400
Equity
62.67
62.65
62.63
62.6
62.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.25
10.5
13.78
16.82
12.09
PBDTM(%)
11
10.3
13.39
16.12
11.88
PATM(%)
6.83
6.33
8.58
9.98
7.78
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
