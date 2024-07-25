Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,560
|₹0.50%
|2,0000%
|5000%
|₹1930%
|1,600
|₹0.05-75%
|48,500-15.65%
|-
|-
|1,620
|₹0.1-66.66%
|7,0000%
|-
|-
|1,640
|₹0.05-83.33%
|27,500-11.29%
|3,500250%
|₹134.4543.56%
|1,660
|₹0.05-87.5%
|47,000-14.54%
|2,5000%
|₹147.1127%
|1,680
|₹0.2-42.85%
|25,5002%
|14,50038.09%
|₹127.632.91%
|1,700
|₹0.1-77.77%
|75,500-15.64%
|4,0000%
|₹95.673.5%
|1,720
|₹0.05-91.66%
|39,000-17.02%
|37,5008.69%
|₹77.152.07%
|1,740
|₹0.05-94.73%
|40,500-13.82%
|26,500-3.63%
|₹5662.08%
|1,760
|₹0.05-97.05%
|64,500-14.56%
|42,500-27.35%
|₹50.1175.27%
|1,780
|₹0.05-99.07%
|36,000-17.24%
|63,000-66.12%
|₹28.9191.91%
|1,800
|₹0.1-99.39%
|49,000-48.69%
|40,000-67.47%
|₹6.9557.95%
|1,820
|₹5-83.94%
|18,500-44.77%
|70,000-27.83%
|₹0.05-97.77%
|1,840
|₹25.05-48.02%
|36,000-19.10%
|84,500-38.54%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|1,860
|₹29.2-56.38%
|70,500-15.56%
|70,000-30%
|₹0.1-88.88%
|1,880
|₹60.1-31.39%
|45,000-22.41%
|1,42,000-69.16%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,900
|₹66.9-37.79%
|56,500-23.12%
|89,000-49.85%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,920
|₹114.2-9.83%
|67,500-6.89%
|73,000-50.34%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|1,940
|₹162.20%
|34,5000%
|1,46,000-25.51%
|₹0.1-71.42%
|1,960
|₹142-17.44%
|11,000-4.34%
|2,23,000-4.90%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,980
|₹149.9-22.27%
|3,5000%
|1,72,500-50.71%
|₹0.05-75%
|2,000
|₹182.05-15.32%
|14,0000%
|53,500-25.17%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,020
|₹150.950%
|6,0000%
|52,500-27.58%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,040
|₹172.60%
|1,5000%
|56,000-25.33%
|₹0.05-75%
|2,060
|₹164.050%
|1,0000%
|28,000-11.11%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,080
|-
|-
|1,01,500-47.68%
|₹0.050%
|2,100
|₹314.25-5.91%
|1,0000%
|12,000-27.27%
|₹0.05-80%
|2,120
|-
|-
|13,5000%
|₹0.050%
|2,140
|-
|-
|41,0000%
|₹0.150%
|2,160
|-
|-
|80,000-0.62%
|₹0.050%
|2,180
|-
|-
|40,000-2.43%
|₹0.050%
|2,200
|-
|-
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
