Havells India Ltd Option Chain

1,600.25
(-1.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,560₹0.50%2,0000%
5000%₹1930%1,600₹0.05-75%48,500-15.65%
--1,620₹0.1-66.66%7,0000%
--1,640₹0.05-83.33%27,500-11.29%
3,500250%₹134.4543.56%1,660₹0.05-87.5%47,000-14.54%
2,5000%₹147.1127%1,680₹0.2-42.85%25,5002%
14,50038.09%₹127.632.91%1,700₹0.1-77.77%75,500-15.64%
4,0000%₹95.673.5%1,720₹0.05-91.66%39,000-17.02%
37,5008.69%₹77.152.07%1,740₹0.05-94.73%40,500-13.82%
26,500-3.63%₹5662.08%1,760₹0.05-97.05%64,500-14.56%
42,500-27.35%₹50.1175.27%1,780₹0.05-99.07%36,000-17.24%
63,000-66.12%₹28.9191.91%1,800₹0.1-99.39%49,000-48.69%
40,000-67.47%₹6.9557.95%1,820₹5-83.94%18,500-44.77%
70,000-27.83%₹0.05-97.77%1,840₹25.05-48.02%36,000-19.10%
84,500-38.54%₹0.05-95.83%1,860₹29.2-56.38%70,500-15.56%
70,000-30%₹0.1-88.88%1,880₹60.1-31.39%45,000-22.41%
1,42,000-69.16%₹0.05-91.66%1,900₹66.9-37.79%56,500-23.12%
89,000-49.85%₹0.05-88.88%1,920₹114.2-9.83%67,500-6.89%
73,000-50.34%₹0.05-87.5%1,940₹162.20%34,5000%
1,46,000-25.51%₹0.1-71.42%1,960₹142-17.44%11,000-4.34%
2,23,000-4.90%₹0.05-85.71%1,980₹149.9-22.27%3,5000%
1,72,500-50.71%₹0.05-75%2,000₹182.05-15.32%14,0000%
53,500-25.17%₹0.05-83.33%2,020₹150.950%6,0000%
52,500-27.58%₹0.05-90.9%2,040₹172.60%1,5000%
56,000-25.33%₹0.05-75%2,060₹164.050%1,0000%
28,000-11.11%₹0.05-83.33%2,080--
1,01,500-47.68%₹0.050%2,100₹314.25-5.91%1,0000%
12,000-27.27%₹0.05-80%2,120--
13,5000%₹0.050%2,140--
41,0000%₹0.150%2,160--
80,000-0.62%₹0.050%2,180--
40,000-2.43%₹0.050%2,200--

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More

