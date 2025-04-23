Havells Q4 Profit Rises 16% YoY to ₹518 Crore

Havells India posted a 16% year-over-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹518 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus ₹446 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The total revenue of the company grew 20% year-over-year to ₹6,543 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹5,442 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter were ₹757 crore, a 19.3% rise from the ₹634.6 crore EBITDA in the same period last year. EBITDA margin also held constant at 11.6% during Q4 FY25, similar to the previous year’s corresponding quarter, demonstrating stable operating efficiency.

The switchgears segment contributed ₹692 crore in revenue, up from ₹651 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter, a modest year-on-year growth. The cables segment also performed well with revenue rising to ₹2,169 crore from ₹1,789 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from the lighting and fixtures segment was at ₹441 crore, marginally up from ₹435 crore in the same quarter last year. The electrical consumer durables segment reported ₹997 crore in revenue, up from ₹910 crore in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. Lloyd Consumer business, comprising home appliances and air conditioners, saw a steep increase in revenue to ₹1,873 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹1,345 crore in Q4 FY24.

Havells India Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the year 2024-25. This final dividend is over and above the interim dividend of ₹4 per share which was announced previously during FY25, bringing the aggregate dividend payment to ₹10 per share for the year.

The final dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) as per the regulatory norms.