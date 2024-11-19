Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.28
10.77
15.88
32.33
Op profit growth
12
52.8
-1.41
27.52
EBIT growth
9.91
63.42
-9.47
22.12
Net profit growth
14.57
42.01
11.01
33.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.62
15.03
10.89
12.8
EBIT margin
11.9
14.44
9.78
12.53
Net profit margin
8.58
9.98
7.78
8.13
RoCE
25.23
27.89
20.87
26.29
RoNW
5.35
5.5
4.57
4.72
RoA
4.54
4.82
4.15
4.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.1
16.68
11.75
10.57
Dividend per share
7.5
6.5
4
4
Cash EPS
14.93
12.71
8.26
8.34
Book value per share
95.84
82.71
68.89
59.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
60.41
62.94
40.83
46.14
P/CEPS
77.24
82.6
58.04
58.42
P/B
12.03
12.69
6.96
8.17
EV/EBIDTA
36.61
36.71
25.36
25.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
15.7
17.98
34.04
37.75
Tax payout
-25.52
-27.35
-18.66
-30.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.41
14.05
11
12.51
Inventory days
73.16
78.39
67.75
57.76
Creditor days
-60.39
-63.29
-67.38
-59.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-31.07
-20.77
-46.86
-41.11
Net debt / equity
-0.32
-0.21
-0.24
-0.38
Net debt / op. profit
-1.09
-0.71
-1.03
-1.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.59
-62.05
-61.79
-61
Employee costs
-7.32
-8.51
-9.6
-8.09
Other costs
-12.45
-14.39
-17.7
-18.08
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
