Havells India Ltd Management Discussions

Overview & Outlook

With GDP growth of 7.5% in FY24, India continues to be among the fastest-growing countries globally. Amidst global economic uncertainties, India showcased resilience and continued its growth trajectory. The growth was buoyed by policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the financial sector alongside focus on development of physical and digital infrastructure. Embracing the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, India emphasised indigenous manufacturing, supported by schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI). With governments enhanced focus on infrastructure and manufacturing, the electricals industry also witnessed strong demand for categories like industrial switchgears, professional lighting and power cables.

The year witnessed heightened activity in the residential real estate market. The demand for electrical goods is yet to fully benefit from these real estate projects. As construction on these projects progresses, the industry is expected to see demand pick up, starting with switchgears and flexible cables, followed by lighting and consumer durables.

Despite healthy GDP growth, consumer demand was weak largely due to persistent high inflation. At an overall level, a higher impact was observed on the affordable and rural segments as compared to premium and urban segments. Consequently, the B2C electrical category experienced subdued growth during FY24. However, the medium-to-long term consumption potential in India remains intact.

Favourable demographics, rising urbanisation and electrification, premiumisation and under-penetration remain key macro drivers for sustainable growth in the electricals and consumer durables categories. Brand power and aspirational shift towards the organised players are key themes which continue to play out in the market. Havells is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities, leveraging its diverse portfolio of innovative products.

Segment-wise overview including industry structure, developments and outlook

Switchgear

The Strategic Business Unit (SBU) comprises Building Circuit Protection (BCP) equipment, switches and automation solutions, also called Electrical Wiring Accessories (EWA) and industrial switchgear.

In the switches and automation category, Havells focus remains on customer-centric solutions, with automation solutions leading the way. With the launch of new innovative products like i-Sense, we aim to make home automation solutions more accessible and affordable to a larger customer base.

These solutions are also relevant for home renovation projects, enabling more users to prospectively upgrade their manual switches to automation solutions easily.

In the premium segment, we further enriched our Signia Smart range by introducing Grey Finish, enabling a seamless blend with home decor and in turn elevating interior ambience.

In the switches category, we made significant strides by launching two new ranges - Adiva and Magnus. The Adiva switches set new standards in terms of operational feel and sound within its category. The new Magnus range ensures easier compatibility with existing switches in customers homes, allowing a seamless upgrade to the Magnus range.

With these new offerings, we aim to drive stronger growth in the mid-market segment, while maintaining our focus on the premium segment.

In residential switchgear, alongside a growing existing portfolio, the introduction of new products remains a key focus area. Recognising the emerging need to protect against electrical fires resulting from overloaded old infrastructure and the risk of electrocution, during the year, Havells launched its range of AFDD (Arc Fault Detection Devices).

The Switchgear segment registered net revenues of 2,245 crores during FY24 with contribution margins at 40.2% compared with net revenues of 2,120 crores with contribution margins at 38.4% during FY23.

Cable

The Strategic Business Unit (SBU) comprises power cables and flexible cables. The category witnessed growth on the back of rapidly-growing investment by the government towards the development of infrastructural projects as well as private manufacturing capex.

The robust demand in the residential real estate sector, coupled with key government initiatives like Housing for All, Pradhan

Lighting

Havells Lighting business comprises two business units (BUs) - consumer lighting and professional lighting. In FY24, while the lighting industry faced challenges in form of significant price erosion in LEDs, Havells continued its focus on customer centricity and product innovation to strengthen its market position even further and remain resilient.

The professional Lighting business registered strong overall growth and established Havells as a brand of choice for varied customers that includes leading Industries, renowned modern workspaces and diverse Government segments including the Railways, NHAI, MES, Smart Cities, many more. With a strong customer segment strategy, Havells successfully executed projects in areas of Public & Infrastructure, Industry and Office Lighting. During the year, Havells delivered its lighting solutions to several prestigious projects such as Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and Central Vista projects. Havells became a premier

Mantri Awas Yojana and PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Multimodal Logistics Parks are expected to be significant drivers for the growth of the cables segment. Furthermore, the growing deployment of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, aimed at addressing climate change and enhancing energy security, represents a crucial trend in the Indian power cables and flexible cables market.

While the demand for power cables continues to be on the rise, Havells growth was limited given the capacity constraints during the year. Addressing that, the Company is working towards a greenfield expansion of its power cables capacity in Tumkur, Karnataka and expects the commissioning in early FY25.

In flexible cables, during the year, the Companys focus was on going deeper with an enhanced presence in semi-urban and rural markets and expanding existing channels. Multibrand strategy with Havells, Standard and REO was leveraged to play in different customer segments and establish a clear product ladder.

The cables division registered net revenues of 6,318 crores during FY24 with contribution margins at 15.0% compared with net revenues of 5,533 crores with contribution margins at 12.9% during FY23.

Harnessing the power of the Sun, we launched SunLit Series - Our consumer solar range, blending the finest form factors with high-performance chips. With the emerging Ceiling category, we also reimagined and launched an extension to our bezel glow Nimbus range with ‘L & I shaped panels. Lastly, focussing on consumer journeys, we redesigned our Smart Range products to meet the evolving needs of our consumers.

The demand for premium lighting is on the rise. Havells Home Art Light is a one-stop shop for all things lighting - from basic to high-end, from minimalistic to opulent or ornate, as well as luxury lighting solutions. We have ~50 Home Art Light Brand stores with experiential zones that provide consumers an opportunity for the real light experience.

The Lighting division registered net revenues of 1,627 crores during FY24 with contribution margins at 30.1 % compared with net revenues of 1,602 crores with contribution margins at 29.8% during FY23.

Electrical consumer durables (ECDs)

This SBU comprises fans, small domestic appliances and water heaters. Beginning of FY24, the industry faced headwinds due to unseasonal rains disrupting summer season consumer offtake leading to higher channel inventories which were built up during the BEE transition. Amidst lower consumer demand, the fan industry witnessed heightened competition. However, by the second half of the year, we witness offshoots of growth with summer picking up.

At Havells, with our philosophy of premiumisation in all segments, we focussed on the continued enhancement of our BLDC and Super premium BLDC+ range. BLDC+ offers BLDC technology but in addition to this, it provides superior aesthetics and features to consumers with design and technology at its core. With exclusive technologies like "Smart Sense AI" and "Direct Voice command", Havells provides tech which enhances the consumers comfort, convenience and well-being and features like premium under-light and unique designs add to the decor of the house. With the enhancement of the BLDC range to almost 40 models, Havells has the largest range of BLDC fans with differentiated offerings and has consistently increased BLDC share to 20%+. Our new advertising campaign also focusses on communicating these features to our consumers.

Amidst lower consumer demand, small domestic appliances witnessed muted performance during the year. However, premium offerings and emerging channels such as modern format retail, e-commerce and quick commerce did relatively well. As consumer preferences gravitate towards premium products, ensuring an optimal consumer experience remains key. Factors such as store ambience, product displays, ease of installation and after-sales support are gaining importance in todays consumer landscape. Consumers are increasingly seeking products from trusted brands that offer innovative features and a compelling blend of affordability and premium proposition.

Havells further reinforced its market position by introducing consumer-centric appliances featuring the latest technologies and innovative features. The year marked the launch of several ground-breaking products, including Indias first 6000V surge protection in the new Evo Cook Induction range, the 2 kg heavy-weight dry iron Blaze and the Foodo (MG + Food Processor), etc.

During the year, entry into Kitchen Appliances such as Cooktops, Hobs, Chimneys and other built-in appliances was announced. The foray is expected to leverage business synergies with the existing range of small domestic appliances.

The electrical consumer durables (ECDs) division registered net revenues of 3,482 crores during FY24 with contribution margins at 23.5% compared with net revenues of 3,296 crores with contribution margins at 23.3% during FY23.

Lloyd

Lloyd continues to strengthen its position as a consumer durable player offering a range of products - Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Televisions. While maintaining healthy revenue growth, Lloyd expanded its margins during the year.

Since the acquisition, Lloyd has worked towards premiumisation through in-house manufacturing, an innovative product portfolio, accelerated brand investments and foray into modern format retail. We have set up manufacturing facilities for air conditioners and washing machines. Backed by strong R&D, Lloyd has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of unique feature and design-led products such as Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Intelli-Logic Air Conditioners. We began the 2024 summer season with the launch of the industry-first designer Lloyd Stellar & Stylus air conditioner range, along with Rapid Cool Technology refrigerators and the latest Novante Fully Automatic Washing Machines. Lloyds designer air conditioner range not only complements the interior decor but also delivers a top- notch cooling performance with unique features such as mood lighting, direct voice command, an in-built air purifier and door open alert.

Brand investments remained a key tool for establishing premium brand imagery. Supported by a robust product portfolio, the brand investments consistently yield positive outcomes in terms of brand recall and consideration. Lloyd leverages its strong association with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal, enabling a balanced mix for national and regional communication.

Lloyd increased its penetration in general trade and expanded into emerging channels such as organised retail and e-commerce. In organised retail, the emphasis was on expanding the counter share through investments in in-store demonstrators (ISDs). We also added the Sales & Service Dealership (SSD) channel through the establishment of ‘Lloyd Gallery exclusive stores across India.

Lloyd progressed on its journey to be a profitable full-stack consumer durable player over the coming years. We continue to be excited about the opportunity Lloyd unlocks in a largely under-penetrated consumer durables industry and the space it has created for itself in the market.

The Lloyd consumer division registered net revenues of 3,785 crores during FY24 with contribution margins at 7.9% compared with net revenues of 3,369 crores with contribution margins at 4.4% during FY23.

Opportunities

A. Presence in growing and under-penetrated product categories: Electricals and consumer durables categories continue to provide strong growth opportunities on the back of under-penetration, increasing urbanisation and higher personal disposable income.

B. Increasing electrification: Enhanced electricity availability in semi-urban and rural areas and stability of electricity in urban areas is translating into higher demand for electrical and consumer durable products across the country.

C. Infrastructure expansion: The governments continued thrust towards infrastructure building including highway construction, railway modernisation and airport additions is leading to a healthy demand for electrical goods such as power cables, professional lighting and industrial switchgears.

D. Favourable demographics: Indias population is among the youngest globally. With a median age of less than 29 years and ~67% of the population in the working age group of 15-64 years, this is a key demographic dividend for India.

E. Exports: With geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruptions in particular regions, India continues to emerge as a lucrative player for exports. The governments focus on domestic manufacturing with policies around Make in India and PLI, created India as a strong competitor to other Asian countries, unlocking export opportunities for the players.

F. Large product portfolio: Over the years, Havells has nurtured multiple categories in FMEG and consumer durables to position itself as a strong player to capitalise on opportunities across different segments. Equally, a bouquet of 6 consumer brands allows it to cater to multiple consumer segments across multiple price points.

G. Premiumisation: Over the years, the demand for smart IoT products has increased with a focus on connected tech and ease of use. Consumers are looking for technologically-advanced appliances which also elevate their home decor, thus improving the market for innovative and premium products.

H. Accelerated shift from unorganised to organised:

Increasing formalisation and brand consciousness along with the emergence of unguided e-commerce journey of consumers, beneficial to the organised brands. Opportunity to move consumers from unorganised players to organised branded players.

Risk and Threats

A. Economic slowdown: A reduction in GDP growth of the Indian economy, driven by global factors, may impede short-term growth prospects.

B. Commodity price fluctuations: Commodity price escalation could impact the cost of finished goods, potentially impacting affordability and consumer sentiment.

C. Competitive intensity: Heightened competitive dynamics, irrational market behaviour and any entry of disruptive players with access to low-cost capital, could lead to industry-wide value erosion.

D. Power disruptions: Any disruption in power distribution and electricity delivery may adversely affect the demand for electrical products.

E. Pandemic: Disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic pose significant risks to supply chains and demand dynamics, potentially disrupting business operations.

F. Geopolitical crisis: Increased volatility in commodity and foreign currency markets, stemming from geopolitical tensions in various global regions, may disrupt raw material availability and supply chains.

Key Ratios

Ratio As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 Change Explanation for change in the ratio by more than 25% as compared to the previous year (a) Current Ratio (times) = Current assets/ Current liabilities 1.84 1.84 0.03% Not Applicable (b) Debt-Equity Ratio (times) = Total Borrowings/ Shareholders equity* 0.00 0.00 - Not Applicable (c) Debt Service Coverage Ratio = Earnings available for debt service/ Debt service 19.18 3.00 540.05% Full debt repaid in previous year (d) Return on Equity Ratio % = Net Profits after taxes/ Average shareholders equity 18.12% 17.06% 1.06% Not Applicable (e) Inventory turnover ratio (times) = Revenue from operations/ Average inventory 5.21 5.05 3.15% Not Applicable (f) Trade receivables turnover ratio (times) = Net revenue from operations/ Average trade receivables 17.40 19.37 -10.17% Not Applicable (g) Trade payables turnover ratio (times) = Net purchases/ Average trade payables 5.57 5.82 -4.35% Not Applicable (h) Net capital turnover ratio (times) = Revenue from operations/ Working capital 5.17 5.25 -1.58% Not Applicable (i) Net profit ratio % = Net profit/ Revenue from operations 6.87% 6.38% 0.49% Not Applicable (j) Return on capital employed % = EBIT/ Capital employed {refer note ii} 19.33% 18.73% 0.59% Not Applicable (k) Return on investment % = EBIT/ Average total assets 12.79% 12.07% 0.72% Not Applicable

Notes:

(i) Debt service = Interest & Lease Payments + Principal Repayments

(ii) Capital Employed = Tangible Net Worth + Total Borrowings + Deferred Tax Liability

(iii) Tangible Net worth is computed as Total Assets - Total Liabilities.

Borrowings does not includes Lease liabilities

Human Resources

Internal Control Mechanism

