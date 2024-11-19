iifl-logo-icon 1
Havells India Ltd AGM

1,525
(-0.46%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Havells India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202424 May 2024
AGM 28/06/2024 Newspaper Clippings from the Economic Times and Jansatta editions of 25 May 2024, featuring Public Notice in compliance of relevant MCA Corcular before sending the Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report to the Members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Havells India Limited furnishes the Proceedings of the AGM and the Voting Results alongwith the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) This is further to Corporate Announcement filed earlier on 28 June 2024 post AGM concluded on that date. XBRL filing was made with conclusion of time; however, same was not mentioned in proceedings filed in pdf mode. As advised by the Exchange, Proceedings are being filed once again duly mentioning the time of conclusion as 2:47 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

Havells India: Related News

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

