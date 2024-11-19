|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|31 May 2024
|-
|6
|600
|Final
|The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend @ Rs. 6/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each i.e. 600 % for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend declared during the FY 2023-24 for an amount of Rs. 3/- per share. Read less..
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|3
|300
|Interim
|The Board of Directors has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each i.e. @ 300% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. The same shall be payable to all those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01.02.2024 (a separate intimation of the same has already been given to the Exchanges vide letter dated 16.01.2024). The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before 21st February, 2024.
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.