The Board of Directors has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each i.e. @ 300% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. The same shall be payable to all those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01.02.2024 (a separate intimation of the same has already been given to the Exchanges vide letter dated 16.01.2024). The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before 21st February, 2024.