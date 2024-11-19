iifl-logo-icon 1
Havells India Ltd Dividend

1,558.25
(2.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Havells India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Apr 202431 May 2024-6600Final
The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend @ Rs. 6/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each i.e. 600 % for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend declared during the FY 2023-24 for an amount of Rs. 3/- per share. Read less..
Dividend23 Jan 20241 Feb 20241 Feb 20243300Interim
The Board of Directors has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each i.e. @ 300% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. The same shall be payable to all those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01.02.2024 (a separate intimation of the same has already been given to the Exchanges vide letter dated 16.01.2024). The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before 21st February, 2024.

Havells India: Related News

Havells India to establish refrigerator manufacturing facility

19 Nov 2024|04:24 PM

The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
Havells India to Invest ₹480 Crore in Rajasthan Refrigerator Plant

19 Nov 2024|01:23 PM

Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.

Read More
